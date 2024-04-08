National

Gale force winds strip Cape winelands homes of their roofs

Gauteng residents have been advised to remain alert and observe safety measures amid severe thundershowers

08 April 2024 - 12:05
by Kim Swartz and Shonisani Tshikalange
Rough seas crash into Kalk Bay harbour amid warnings for gale-force winds, heavy rain and rough seas from a cut-off low-pressure system moving into the country. Picture: REUTERS/Nic Bothma
Rough seas crash into Kalk Bay harbour amid warnings for gale-force winds, heavy rain and rough seas from a cut-off low-pressure system moving into the country. Picture: REUTERS/Nic Bothma

Several incidents of structural damage were reported due to gale force winds as 30 homes lost their roofs in the winelands districts in the Western Cape on Sunday. 

“Last night we activated our emergency response teams to address urgent concerns, damage to infrastructure, homes, and property, and help affected individuals and communities,” said executive mayor of Drakenstein municipality Stephen Korabie. 

We are aware of more than 30 houses in Drakenstein that have lost their roofs. Some homes also suffered structural damage. We are making emergency accommodation available to residents in need in our community halls across Drakenstein.” 

Teams were deployed on the ground to remove fallen trees and debris, [and] repair power lines and wind-related damage such as collapsed roofs and traffic lights, while many households battle power outages and water service interruptions.

Meanwhile, Gauteng residents have been advised to remain alert and observe safety measures amid severe thundershowers. While no incidents were reported in Johannesburg, Tshwane emergency management services (EMS) spokesperson Charles Mabaso said a few incidents were reported at the weekend.

Two vehicles were stuck in water on Hector Peterson Road and Solomon Mahlangu Drive in Mamelodi East and were assisted by firefighters who managed to evacuate them safely. An incident of flooding was also reported in Mamelodi East.

Mulaudzi said the city’s aquatic rescue unit, a specialised unit that responds to water-related emergencies, remains on high alert, monitoring all seven regions of the city.

TimesLIVE

