Former National Assembly speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula. Picture: JACO MARAIS/GALLO IMAGES
Former National Assembly speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula will appear in the Pretoria magistrate's court on Thursday afternoon‚ the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has confirmed.
Mapisa-Nqakula handed herself over to the Lyttelton police station on Thursday morning.
NPA spokesperson Henry Mamothame confirmed that Mapisa-Nqakula would make her first court appearance at the Pretoria court. She is accused of taking bribes from a contractor during her tenure as defence minister.
WATCH: Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula appears in court
The former speaker handed herself over to police on Thursday morning
She denies the accusations.
