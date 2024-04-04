National

WATCH: Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula appears in court

The former speaker handed herself over to police on Thursday morning

04 April 2024 - 13:16
by Staff Writer
Former National Assembly speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula. Picture: JACO MARAIS/GALLO IMAGES
Former National Assembly speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula will appear in the Pretoria magistrate's court on Thursday afternoon‚ the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has confirmed.

Mapisa-Nqakula handed herself over to the Lyttelton police station on Thursday morning.

NPA spokesperson Henry Mamothame confirmed that Mapisa-Nqakula would make her first court appearance at the Pretoria court. She is accused of taking bribes from a contractor during her tenure as defence minister.

She denies the accusations.

