Mapisa-Nqakula ready to hand herself over to SAPS from Wednesday
The Pretoria high court dismissed the speaker’s ‘speculative’ and ‘unreasonable’ bid to interdict her arrest on Tuesday
02 April 2024 - 11:30
UPDATED 02 April 2024 - 14:58
National Assembly speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula says she is willing to hand herself over to the police from Wednesday to effect her arrest over allegations of corruption and bribery.
This follows the ruling by the High Court in Pretoria on Tuesday, which dismissed her application to block her arrest, saying the application was “unreasonable” and “speculative”. ..
