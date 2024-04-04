National

SA watchdog to investigate Microsoft over licensing practices, says source

SA case is likely to mirror antitrust probe in the EU

04 April 2024 - 21:38
by Foo Yun Chee and Nilutpal Timsina
Picture: DADO RUVIC/REUTERS
A SA antitrust agency is set to investigate Microsoft over its Azure cloud computing licensing practices, a source with direct knowledge of the matter on Thursday.

The SA case against Microsoft is likely to mirror the EU antitrust case, the source told Reuters .

Microsoft is not aware of any complaint filed by the Competition Commission, the company said in an emailed statement.

The competition agency did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The US software giant faces an EU complaint by rivals over its alleged abuse of its market dominance to squeeze out rivals in the region.

Industry group CISPE, which includes members such as Amazon.com and 26 small EU cloud providers, filed a complaint in late 2022 alleging Microsoft’s new contractual terms were harming Europe’s cloud computing ecosystem.

Microsoft amended its licensing terms in mid-2022 after rivals in Germany, Italy, Denmark and France took their grievances to the EU competition watchdog.

Reuters

