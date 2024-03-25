AfriForum gathers experts to analyse Eskom contracts
Court ruling gives energy utility until April 5 to deliver coal, diesel and transport documents
25 March 2024 - 18:47
After obtaining a court order compelling Eskom to disclose information about its existing coal and diesel contracts, civil rights organisation AfriForum says it is appointing a team of legal and industry experts to scrutinise these contracts.
The high court in Pretoria handed down the order on Friday. This was after Eskom refused to disclose the information to AfriForum in response to its application in terms of the Promotion of Access to Information Act (Paia) that was submitted in July 2022...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.