Siboniso Duma apologises over clash with Zulu traditional prime minister Thulasizwe Buthelezi

KwaZulu-Natal ANC chair Siboniso Duma has apologised to Zulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini and President Cyril Ramaphosa who witnessed brewing political tension between him and Zulu traditional prime minister Thulasizwe Buthelezi playing out in front of crowds at the weekend.
Duma has been in the spotlight for his dramatic snatching of a microphone from Buthelezi during the commemoration of the King Dinuzulu kaCetshwayo event in kwaCeza.
Buthelezi, in his speech to welcome the king, criticised the provincial government and before he could speak about ANC secretary Bheki Mtolo, Duma grabbed the microphone saying he was “messing up” the event and turning it into political mudslinging.
Speaking to Newzroom Afrika, Duma said Buthelezi, who is also an IFP senior and mayor of Zululand district municipality, had been on a spree of bashing ANC leaders and “failed” to be politically neutral in his new role as prime minister.
“In the last sitting of our legislature Thulasizwe crossed the path where he was not supposed to walk, which was bizarre for us. In that legislature he also spoke ill of one of our members, Phumlile Zulu, and comrades who were there just dealt with the situation.
“He does not understand the protocol. I did not give him the platform [at the commemoration], he stole the platform. We said at least he was going to introduce his majesty, then he didn’t do that,” Duma said.
Duma said Buthelezi did not emulate former prime minister IFP founder Mangosuthu Buthelezi in balancing politics and royal house roles.
“Prince Mangosuthu understood the protocols. Not in his lifetime do we remember at a government event where he lambastes and attacks without provocation and articulates a perspective that is going to cause chaos at the event.
“A prime minister is someone who must be respected and understands they cannot use that platform for politicking purposes.
“We are sorry his majesty had to witness this thing. It … should have never happened. We had to make the president understand we are sorry that after honouring this gigantic day such things had to happen,” he said.
Though the provincial MEC for economic development, tourism and environmental affairs was apologetic for the drama that unfolded before the king and Ramaphosa, he did not share the same sentiment about the prime minister.
After the event, Duma said he was called to a meeting with Ramaphosa to discuss the tensions.While some have criticised Duma for the controversial move, ANC national executive committee member Andile Lungisa applauded him.
“Duma acted with precision when a politically aligned so-called prime minister entered a different territory. Great work by Duma, the revolution must be defended without fear, especially against determined ideological foes and unabashed charlatans,” Lungisa said.
This is not the first time Buthelezi has clashed with ANC leaders. Last July he criticised sacked royal spokesperson Prince Africa Zulu during confusion over the king’s health.
The mayor accused Zulu of playing a political role on behalf of the ANC.
“We are concerned when a Johnny-come-lately such as Prince Africa emerges from the woodwork to try to discredit the good name of Prince Buthelezi in an effort to disrupt the good work Prince Buthelezi is doing as prime minister,” he said.
The ANC described the mayor’s statements as those of a “wedge driver”.
