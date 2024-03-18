Judge guilty of gross misconduct, Mlambo tells tribunal
18 March 2024 - 20:18
The “gross incompetence” of high court judge Tshifhiwa Maumela embarrassed judge president Dunstan Mlambo because it led to a general distrust of the justice system, Mlambo testified on Monday.
Giving evidence at the Judicial Service Commission’s (JSC’s) tribunal probing gross misconduct and gross incompetence charges against Maumela for delays in handing down judgments, Mlambo repeatedly stated that he was “embarrassed” that it had happened under his watch...
