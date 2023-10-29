Court quashes decision to donate R50m in aid to Cuba
Court finds that committee that voted for donation was ‘not properly constituted’
29 October 2023 - 21:06
After the department of international relations & co-operation (Dirco) decided to donate R50m in humanitarian aid to Cuba, AfriForum had the donation interdicted, and now it has had the decision set aside.
On Wednesday, a three-judge bench of the Pretoria high court set aside the department’s decision as the committee that voted in favour did not have the required number of votes required by law. ..
