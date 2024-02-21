Budget 2024
State earmarks R2.4bn to continue rural connectivity project
SA Connect’s main purpose is the development of networking infrastructure in remote areas
21 February 2024 - 18:02
The government will continue to roll out the SA Connect project, earmarking R2.4bn for the rural connectivity initiative, according to the National Treasury’s budget for 2024/25.
Its main purpose is the development of networking infrastructure in remote areas...
