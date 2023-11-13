Business Day TV speaks to Imtiaz Suliman from Sentio Capital
Edited spaces are safe because they remove those who peddle lies and those who engage in bad faith
His election ensures a Global South perspective at the International Court of Justice, says FUL chair Azhar Cachalia
Move SA leader David Kabwa will campaign under the Rise Mzansi banner, retaining individuality and jointly engaging in fundraising activities
The company takes Old Mutual to task for declaring it will vote down most of its proposals
Head of Treasury’s budget office concedes the R27bn contingency reserve in MTBPS is insufficient
Industry bodies correct media reports at the weekend about export permits
Kyoto Abdul Rashid is accused of killing David and Celia Barlow and their Ugandan aide Eric Ayai
Coach is set to kick off the qualifiers without key members of squad
The 12-stage Dakar Rally will start on January 5 in the northern Saudi city of Alula
Altron reported improved half-year revenue and profitability from continuing operations. Business Day TV spoke to group CEO Werner Kapp to unpack the company’s interim performance.
WATCH: Altron CEO Werner Kapp talks strategy after profit growth
Business Day TV speaks to Werner Kapp after the group reports improved half-year performance
Altron seeks international growth for Netstar
