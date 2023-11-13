Companies / Telecoms & Technology

WATCH: Altron CEO Werner Kapp talks strategy after profit growth

Business Day TV speaks to Werner Kapp after the group reports improved half-year performance

13 November 2023 - 20:56
Altron CEO Werner Kapp. Picture: SUPPLIED
Altron reported improved half-year revenue and profitability from continuing operations. Business Day TV spoke to group CEO Werner Kapp to unpack the company’s interim performance.

Altron seeks international growth for Netstar

The group’s shares rose on Monday as it reported growth in its continuing operations
