Austere draft changes to SRD grant are overreach by Treasury, NGO says
These allow the social development department to cancel approved applications whose beneficiaries did not update personal and bank details within 90 days of being notified to do so
A coalition of nongovernmental organisations (NGOs) advocating for a universal basic income grant to cushion the poor against hardship is seeking legal advice, after social development minister Lindiwe Zulu published “punitive” draft amendments to regulations governing the R350 per month Covid-19 social relief of distress (SRD) grant.
The Universal Basic Income Coalition (UBIC), a coalition of NGOs including Black Sash, Institute of Economic Justice, Alternative Information and Development Centre, YouthLab, Social Policy Initiative, and #PayTheGrants, among others, lashed out at the “punitive” draft amendments, describing them as an “overreach by Treasury”...
