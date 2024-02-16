Massive DNA backlog finally cleared, Bheki Cele confirms
The news, which came with the release of the latest quarterly crime stats, comes following a backlog stretching several years
16 February 2024 - 17:10
After years of dealing with a crippling DNA backlog, police minister Bheki Cele says it has finally been cleared.
He revealed this at the release of the crime statistics for the third quarter of the 2023/2024 financial year. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you sign up or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.