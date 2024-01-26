National

WATCH: President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the nation after ICJ ruling

26 January 2024 - 16:49
President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: GCIS
President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: GCIS

President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the nation after the International Court of Justice ruled in favour of SA's request to impose emergency measures against Israel over its military operations in Gaza, in what SA has hailed a “decisive victory” for the international rule of law.

SA case against Israel disgusts US Congress members

More than 200 legislators furious at ‘dangerous’ genocide allegations ICJ case
Politics
1 day ago

ICJ judgment marks decisive victory for international rule of law, SA says

Israel must report to the court within a month on what it is doing to uphold the order
National
2 hours ago
