WATCH: President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the nation after ICJ ruling
26 January 2024 - 16:49
Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the nation after the International Court of Justice ruled in favour of SA's request to impose emergency measures against Israel over its military operations in Gaza, in what SA has hailed a “decisive victory” for the international rule of law.
President Cyril Ramaphosa will addresses the nation after the International Court of Justice ruled on South Africa's case against Israel.
Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.