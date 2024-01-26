Economy

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Outlook for potential interest rate cuts

Business Day TV spoke to Annabel Bishop, chief economist at Investec

26 January 2024 - 16:41
by Business Day TV
SA Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago. Picture: WERNER HILLS
The SA Reserve Bank held rates steady for a fourth straight meeting.

Experts believe that interest rate cuts should start taking place in the second half of the year, but these are likely to be quite shallow.

Business Day TV spoke to Investec chief economist Annabel Bishop about her outlook for potential interest rate cuts for 2024.

