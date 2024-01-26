WATCH: Outlook for potential interest rate cuts

Markets are now widely expecting the Fed to keep interest rates unchanged at the next policy meeting
Brittany Smith excels in the ‘The Sound of Music’, and then there is the star turn of her understudy
The International Court of Justice ruled in favour of SA's request to impose emergency measures against Israel over its military operations in Gaza
The party expected to formally bar its former president over MK support
The leadership change sees the elevation of Frederik Zietsman to Takealot group CEO from his role as CEO of takealot.com
Only a third of JSE listed companies and 95 of SA’s hundreds of public entities submit reports on B-BBEE performance to the BBBEE commission
Von der Leyen has not yet said publicly whether she wants a second stint at the helm of the EU executive
Klopp made the announcement on Liverpool’s website
Petroleum Retailers Association calls on motorists to report suspicions on its whistleblower hotline
The SA Reserve Bank held rates steady for a fourth straight meeting.Experts believe that interest rate cuts should start taking place in the second half of the year, but these are likely to be quite shallow. Business Day TV spoke to Investec chief economist Annabel Bishop about her outlook for potential interest rate cuts for 2024.
