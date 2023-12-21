Family awarded R1m in restitution claim for land used by Sappi and York
Mabuzas prove presence on the land since mid-1800s, but judges find expropriation would be harmful
21 December 2023 - 11:08
A Mpumalanga family has been awarded R1m compensation by the land claims court in a restitution claim for land currently used for timber operations dating back almost 20 years.
The Mabuza family sought physical restoration of about 300ha of any part of the 2-million hectares of land, situated between Barberton and Sabie in Mpumalanga, which is being used for timber operations by companies including Sappi and York Timbers...
