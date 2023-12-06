National

WATCH: SA will start producing battery-electric cars within three years

Business Day TV talks to Financial Mail’s David Furlonger

06 December 2023 - 16:41
Picture: SUPPLIED.
Amid ongoing developments around SA’s capacity for electric vehicle production and export, Business Day TV spoke to Financial Mail’s David Furlonger about whether there was sufficient policy certainty for investment to flow in.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

