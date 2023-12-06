Business Day TV talks to Louis Storm from Vega Capital
Series of bills highlights why South Africans need to be vigilant against the steady encroachment on free speech
The policy is said to benefit a small part of the value chain in which the IDC has investments
Umngeni mayor Chris Pappas says Nhlalayenza Ndlovu told him last week of threat, and he believes the hit was ordered by someone involved in local politics
Sjoerd Douwenga took over from former CEO Riaz Haffejee in April 2023
Business Day TV talks to RMB economist Siobhan Redford
Founder of the eponymous furniture retailer, which he founded with £106 in savings in 1950 was the epitome of a true gentleman, with manners from a bygone era
Device seen as a way to more easily reach net zero targets
Romero’s return is a boost for Spurs, but he is warned about poor discipline that has seen him sent off four times.
Johannesburg Safer Festive Season campaign to focus on drunk driving and vehicle and driver fitness
Amid ongoing developments around SA’s capacity for electric vehicle production and export, Business Day TV spoke to Financial Mail’s David Furlonger about whether there was sufficient policy certainty for investment to flow in.
NEWSROOM CROSSING
WATCH: SA will start producing battery-electric cars within three years
Business Day TV talks to Financial Mail’s David Furlonger
