Exchange rate risk management essential for SME survival

During the five past years, the landscape of international trade for small and medium enterprises (SMEs) has increased in complexity, especially with the advent of Covid and the rise in global geopolitical tensions.

The SA economy has had huge demands on corporate cash reserves, with extremely low economic activity during the pandemic.

At the same time, the uncertainty and instability have led to exceptionally high volatility in exchange rates of all emerging market currencies, which has made conservative cash flow and foreign exchange risk planning a matter of survival for the successful importing or exporting business.

In the world of buying and selling things across borders, SA companies that import or export often hit a roadblock – the ups and downs of currency values.

When SA companies buy and sell goods or services internationally, they deal with money from different countries. These values change every second, which can end up costing the business a loss in profit.