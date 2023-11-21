The University of Fort Hare’s head of investigations and vetting services will join nine other accused in the Alice magistrate’s court on Tuesday, on a string of charges including the murders of vice-chancellor Sakhela Buhlungu’s bodyguard, Mboneli Vesele, and fleet manager Petrus Roets.
Isaac Plaatjies is the tenth suspect to be arrested by the task team working on the murders and three attempted murder cases at the university. He made a brief appearance in court on Monday.
The group is due to appear together on Tuesday, when a date is expected to be set for Plaatjies’ bail application hearing. DispatchLIVE reports that the drafting of the indictment is complete, but the matter is not ready to be transferred to a trial court as there are still ongoing bail applications.
National police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe said deputy minister of police Cassel Mathale and national commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola would attend the court proceedings.
Ten suspects in Fort Hare University murders to appear in court
Charges include the murders of vice-chancellor Sakhela Buhlungu’s bodyguard, Mboneli Vesele, and fleet manager Petrus Roets
Image: MICHAEL PINYANA
TimesLIVE
