National

Ten suspects in Fort Hare University murders to appear in court

Charges include the murders of vice-chancellor Sakhela Buhlungu’s bodyguard, Mboneli Vesele, and fleet manager Petrus Roets

21 November 2023 - 11:40
by Shonisani Tshikalange
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
University of Fort Hare.
University of Fort Hare.
Image: MICHAEL PINYANA

The University of Fort Hare’s head of investigations and vetting services will join nine other accused in the Alice magistrate’s court on Tuesday, on a string of charges including the murders of vice-chancellor Sakhela Buhlungu’s bodyguard, Mboneli Vesele, and fleet manager Petrus Roets.

Isaac Plaatjies is the tenth suspect to be arrested by the task team working on the murders and three attempted murder cases at the university. He made a brief appearance in court on Monday.

The group is due to appear together on Tuesday, when a date is expected to be set for Plaatjies’ bail application hearing. DispatchLIVE reports that the drafting of the indictment is complete, but the matter is not ready to be transferred to a trial court as there are still ongoing bail applications. 

National police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe said deputy minister of police Cassel Mathale and national commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola would attend the court proceedings.

TimesLIVE

Five held over murder of 21-year-old on Fort Hare campus

The suspects are expected to appear in the Alice magistrate’s court on Monday
National
1 month ago

Fort Hare University council members suspended after ‘violent threats’

Senior officials and stakeholders referred to as ‘dogs’ in intimidating messages
National
1 month ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

1.
BREAKING NEWS: Finance committee decides on March ...
National
2.
Ten suspects in Fort Hare University murders to ...
National
3.
Treasury signs three more just transition loans ...
National
4.
Basic-income support policy to go to cabinet by ...
National
5.
Israel recalls its SA ambassador for consultations
Politics

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.