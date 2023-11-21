National MPs vote to close Israeli embassy in SA The move is only advisory, but it paves the way for cutting of diplomatic ties with Tel Aviv B L Premium

MPs have voted in favour of closing the Israeli embassy in SA, paving the way for the cutting of diplomatic ties between the two countries until Tel Aviv agrees to a ceasefire and commits to binding, UN-facilitated negotiations.

The National Assembly’s motion, which the EFF initiated, reflects the government’s condemnation of Israel’s actions in Gaza, which the ANC and the government consider a violation of international law and human rights, and “a genocide against the people of Palestine”...