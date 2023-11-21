MPs vote to close Israeli embassy in SA
The move is only advisory, but it paves the way for cutting of diplomatic ties with Tel Aviv
21 November 2023 - 18:22
UPDATED 21 November 2023 - 22:50
MPs have voted in favour of closing the Israeli embassy in SA, paving the way for the cutting of diplomatic ties between the two countries until Tel Aviv agrees to a ceasefire and commits to binding, UN-facilitated negotiations.
The National Assembly’s motion, which the EFF initiated, reflects the government’s condemnation of Israel’s actions in Gaza, which the ANC and the government consider a violation of international law and human rights, and “a genocide against the people of Palestine”...
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.