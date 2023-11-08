Ford to put R5bn into SA to build hybrid-electric Ranger
Company plans to turn its SA subsidiary into the only global manufacturer of plug-in, hybrid-electric Ranger bakkies
08 November 2023 - 16:34
UPDATED 08 November 2023 - 23:20
US motor company Ford is spending R5.2bn to turn its SA subsidiary into the only global manufacturer of plug-in, hybrid-electric Ranger bakkies.
By the time the investment is complete late in 2024, Ford will have spent R35bn on its SA operations since 2011, when the Silverton vehicle assembly plant in Tshwane switched exclusively to Ranger production. Late in 2022, the company finished spending R15.8bn on introducing the new generation of petrol and diesel internal combustion engine (ICE) Rangers...
