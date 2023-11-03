DAVID FURLONGER: Here we (don’t) go again
Another promised NEV policy deadline passes without action
03 November 2023 - 06:00
There’s a resigned sense of déjà vu in the South African motor industry after the government failed yet again this week to meet its latest deadline to announce a policy for new-energy vehicles (NEVs).
In his medium-term budget speech on Wednesday, finance minister Enoch Godongwana spoke of the need for policy clarity — “the transition to NEVs poses an existential threat to South African vehicle production” — but did nothing to provide it. This was after industry CEOs had been primed to expect a major announcement. ..
