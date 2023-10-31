Boks to get handsome win bonuses from SA Rugby

Eben Etzebeth and captain Siya Kolisi during a press briefing at the OR Tambo international airport after arriving back from the Rugby World Cup in France, October 31 2023. Picture: THULANI MBELE
Springbok players are expected to smile all the way to the bank after winning the Rugby World Cup in France due to what is believed to be generous bonuses they agreed with SA Rugby.
SA Rugby president Mark Alexander said at the team’s arrival at OR Tambo International Airport on Tuesday that World Rugby does not give prize money for winning the tournament, but the players will get win bonuses.
Contradicting Alexander’s view, several international websites have reported the champions will receive £5m (R93m).
“World Rugby does not give prize money for the trophy, but we have win bonuses we planned four years in advance and they are taken care of by that. Our players receive prize money which we plan for four years in advance,” Alexander said.
The government has often given financial rewards to teams or individuals who excel on the international stage, but sports minister Zizi Kodwa was non-committal on the issue. He praised SA Rugby for arranging the players’ bonuses early.
“Let’s not compare apples to bananas. You can see how structured and organised SA Rugby is. The issue of bonuses was not resolved on the eve or doorstep of the tournament.
“It was way before that and other federations can only get inspiration. That kind of leadership is required by other federations where you don’t have to deal with issues on the door of the tournament because it may affect the performance of the players.
“The president [Cyril Ramaphosa] last night, as part of recognition, declared December 15 a public holiday, and that’s recognition. You may not look at it from a monetary point of view and what we deserve as a country.
“We need a lot of counselling after the three close knockout matches, which were tight, and if I didn’t collapse during those matches I will never collapse. But whether you win by a point or five it’s a win.”
The Springboks beat New Zealand 12-11 in the final at Stade de France and also won by single point margins in the quarterfinal against France and semifinal against England.
