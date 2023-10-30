Farmers finally get recognition for ‘genuine’ Karoo lamb
The name can be used only for lamb raised in a particular part of SA under specific conditions
30 October 2023 - 05:00
Not to be outdone by the Springboks’ triumph over New Zealand in the Rugby World Cup final, sheep farmers in the Karoo celebrated their own longed-for victory last week.
After an almost 17-year journey, the department of agriculture, land reform & rural development announced on Friday that the designation “Karoo lamb” has been registered as an SA geographical indication (GI)...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.