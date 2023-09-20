Government urged to extend solar power incentives
Tax experts say the qualification period for rebates is too short and should be expanded beyond rooftop panels
20 September 2023 - 15:52
Business, tax professionals and accountants on Wednesday urged the government to extend and expand the solar panel tax incentive for individuals and businesses, saying it would encourage more investment in alternative energy.
In his February budget finance minister Enoch Godongwana announced a tax rebate for individuals for the installation of rooftop solar panels to the value of 25% of the cost of any new and unused solar panels up to a maximum of R15,000 from March 1 2023 to March 1 2024...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.