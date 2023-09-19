Light at the end of the tunnel to end load-shedding in 2024
Load-shedding will linger but expect relief in 2024, say business leaders
The combination of an increase in private sector investment in renewable energy and work by Eskom to stabilise its generation fleet and return to service units that have been on long-term outages can significantly reduce the need for load-shedding by the end of 2024.
Business leaders who serve on the national energy crisis committee (Necom), which has been put in charge of implementing the Energy Action Plan, say that while the country is likely to experience high stages of load-shedding (stages 4 to 6) for the rest of 2023, they are confident that Eskom’s generation turnaround plan will start showing real results from next year. This, together with about 4,000MW of capacity that will return to service or be commissioned at Kusile power station between September and December, will help ease load-shedding in 2024...
