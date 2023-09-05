Lack of specificity in procurement bill causes unease among MPs
The EFF has criticised the priority given to value for money in state procurement, which it says benefits big, well-established businesses
EFF MPs have concerns about the lack of specific provisions on transformation in the draft Public Procurement Bill, but the Treasury says these will only be detailed in the regulations to the bill, which will be subject to parliamentary scrutiny.
The bill, which is now before parliament’s finance committee repeals the Preferential Procurement Policy Framework Act, which provides for an 80-20 and 90-10 preferential procurement system determined on the basis of price (the former) and B-BBEE status (the latter), depending on the size of the contract. The draft bill does provide for alternative measures for preferential procurement and set-asides, which will be specified in regulations...
