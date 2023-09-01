EDITORIAL: Parliament in race against time
The outcry by business over the delay in the parliamentary processing of the crucial Electricity Regulation Amendment Bill merely scratches the surface of the build-up of important work in parliament that ideally should be completed before the end of the term of the current administration and ahead of next year’s national and provincial elections.
A raft of critical bills have to be dealt with, but time is running out, especially considering that parliamentary committees have other matters to deal with besides legislation, such as oversight and the annual reports of departments and state-owned entities...
