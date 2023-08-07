Santaco presses on with violent Cape Town taxi strike

Santaco will continue with its strike in the Western Cape until Wednesday after talks aimed at resolving the taxi strike collapsed. File picture: GALLO IMAGES/ ER LOMBARD.
Police have arrested 35 people for alleged violence related to the ongoing taxi strike, the City of Cape Town said on Monday. Of the arrests, 27 were related to a taxi blockade on the N2 that caused major traffic disruptions on Monday.
The city said eight taxi drivers were arrested at Mfuleni. “We have witnessed attempts by elements within the taxi industry to generate chaos in our city,” the city said.
The SA National Taxi Council (Santaco) said it would continue with its strike in the Western Cape after talks initiated to resolve the impasse collapsed at the weekend.
Chaos ensued in Cape Town last week when Santaco abruptly halted all minibus taxi operations in the Western Cape after an impasse with City of Cape Town authorities. This followed a blockade by taxi operators on Tuesday in response to the impounding of about 15 vehicles.
The situation escalated into clashes with police and metro police who used stun grenades to disperse crowds and smashed a window in a taxi to extract protesters. More than 200,000 commuters were affected by the halt in public transport services.
Since then the council and government embarked on talks to resolve the issues but those were suspended on Sunday.
On Sunday night Santaco said: “It is with great disappointment that we must announce the talks that took place in an attempt to resolve the cause for the taxi stay away were suspended. We confirm the stay away will continue until August 9, as initially announced.
“However, we are open to talks with the government to find a speedy resolution to the issues and we call on all our operators not to interfere with other modes of transport and not to take part in any criminal activities,” the organisation said.
On the same day Golden Arrow Bus Services obtained an urgent temporary court interdict against the taxi council in a bid to halt threats, intimidation and damage to its fleet in Cape Town.
At least six of the company’s buses have been torched since the strike started on Thursday, and a driver was shot and injured in Khayelitsha. Another bus was reportedly set ablaze on Monday morning.
Attacked motorist shoots protester dead
Premier Alan Winde said he was appalled by the violence which coincided with the strike by the industry in protest over the impounding of their vehicles.
Sporadic incidents of violence continued on Monday with traffic services in Cape Town saying: “Numerous roads are closed which has caused delays in traffic. We are working to resolve these closures and ensure safe passage for commuters.”
A heavy police contingent was deployed along the approach road to Cape Town International Airport.
“An individual was shot dead and three others injured after a motorist was pelted with stones on Airport Approach. The driver allegedly responded to the attack by firing several shots. As a result‚ a death and three injuries were recorded. A murder and attempted murder cases are being investigated‚” police spokesperson Brig Novela Potelwa said.
“Police deployments with the City of Cape Town’s metro police‚ law enforcement and traffic services are deployed at identified hotspots. Additional forces including air support are en route to a locations where traffic interruptions and other incidents have been reported‚” Potelwa said.
Winde said: “I am appalled at the scale of violence that has not only dealt a severe blow to our economy and critical services but has also delegitimised and damaged Santaco Western Cape’s cause. This violence and damage to property has continued this morning‚”
Winde called for an urgent resolution to the dispute.
TimesLIVE
Violence flares as Western Cape taxi strike continues
Cape Town turns focus to MyCiTi after rail impasse
