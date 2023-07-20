SIMON BARBER: Why Putin’s Lady R move might have backfired by boosting SA-US ties
Russia has forced the adults in the Brics-obsessed ANC government to pay attention to the ailing relationship with America
Vladimir Putin and his infernal legion of spooks and provocateurs seem to have done SA a favour. They have forced the adults in the Brics-obsessed ANC government to pay attention to the ailing state of SA’s relationship with the US. Yet another own goal for the Kremlin. So, at any rate, one hopes.
SA’s preferential access to the US market under the African Growth and Opportunity Act (Agoa) is not in immediate jeopardy, at least not on account of Russia. There are other, trade-related, reasons SA may have to worry about its Agoa status. But Putin has if anything strengthened the case for SA’s continued inclusion. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now