US trade ties must go beyond Agoa — Gordhan
Minister calls on sectors to focus on expanding markets
16 July 2023 - 07:37
As a high-level South African government delegation was in Washington this week, public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhansaid South Africa needed to look beyond the African Growth and Opportunity Act (Agoa).
Speaking at the US-Africa Business Summit in Botswana, which was broadcast by CNBC Africa, Gordhan said it was time to “rethink” the relationship between the US and Africa given the current global context beyond the US African Growth and Opportunity Act (Agoa)...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now