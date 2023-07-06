National

WATCH: Why Zuma’s private prosecution of Ramaphosa collapsed

Business Day TV speaks to Tauriq Moosa, legal reporter of Business Day

Jacob Zuma. Picture: BLOOMBERG

Former president Jacob Zuma’s attempt to privately prosecute President Cyril Ramaphosa has been deemed “unlawful and unconstitutional” by the high court. Zuma accused Ramaphosa of being involved in the alleged leaking of confidential medical information.

However, the court has dismissed this bid. To provide more insight, Business Day TV spoke to Tauriq Moosa, legal reporter at Business Day.

