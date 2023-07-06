It is good that the government has answered the question about funding universal healthcare (UHC): it will increase payroll tax and income tax substantially.
This means that the 67% of employed people in SA, plus the few companies still operating in poor economic conditions, will provide funding for the National Health Insurance (NHI) and universal healthcare. But the question is: will it be sustainable with employment of about 33%?
The UK works under a lot of strain to sustain its long-established National Health Service, though it has a healthy economy, is highly industrialised, with an unemployment rate of about 3.6%, and is recruiting health professionals from all over the world who contribute monthly to NHI plus their skills. The UK does not have the severe staff shortages we have in SA.
The UK also has good visa and border controls while we have porous borders, leading to excessive exploitation of our health service.
SA cannot afford to be an irresponsible copycat plunging our country into a deep crisis we will live to regret. Universal healthcare coverage will collapse the little that is left of our health system. It will be a disaster.
LETTER: NHI will be a disaster
It is good that the government has answered the question about funding universal healthcare (UHC): it will increase payroll tax and income tax substantially.
This means that the 67% of employed people in SA, plus the few companies still operating in poor economic conditions, will provide funding for the National Health Insurance (NHI) and universal healthcare. But the question is: will it be sustainable with employment of about 33%?
The UK works under a lot of strain to sustain its long-established National Health Service, though it has a healthy economy, is highly industrialised, with an unemployment rate of about 3.6%, and is recruiting health professionals from all over the world who contribute monthly to NHI plus their skills. The UK does not have the severe staff shortages we have in SA.
The UK also has good visa and border controls while we have porous borders, leading to excessive exploitation of our health service.
SA cannot afford to be an irresponsible copycat plunging our country into a deep crisis we will live to regret. Universal healthcare coverage will collapse the little that is left of our health system. It will be a disaster.
Cometh Dube-Makholwa,
Midrand
ANTHONY BUTLER: The anxiety about our version of NHI is justified
Former health spokesperson in court over graft in Digital Vibes scandal
Health minister to get his day in court to defend plans to control where doctors work
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related Articles
MICHAEL AVERY: Contradictions abound in NHI Bill
EDITORIAL: NHI is a cynical fantasy
SAM MKOKELI: As NHI shows, ANC policy capacity is in the hospice
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.