Zondo and parliament hold ‘constructive’, meeting after scathing speech

Presiding officers and chief justice agree to ‘uphold institutions that underpin our society’, Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula says

29 June 2023 - 17:48 Tauriq Moosa

Parliament’s presiding officers had a “constructive”, “cordial” and “respectful”, meeting with Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, who last week criticised MPs for their lack of action in dealing with state capture.

Zondo, National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula and National Council of Provinces chairperson Amos Masondo met on Wednesday and agreed on their willingness to co-operate and “uphold institutions that underpin our society”, Mapisa-Nqakula said on Thursday...

