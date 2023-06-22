Lekwa municipality fined R70m for defying waste disposal laws

Business Day TV talks to Wessel Joubert from Oyster Catcher Investments
Democracies can survive officials who behave badly, but not institutions that tolerate them or fail to uphold their own rules
The DBSA has applied to the South Korea-based GCF for $235m, according to documentation on the fund’s website
Former secretary-general is a good organiser and will make an important addition to the EFF’s high command
SA’s biggest Reit expects distributable income growth to be muted in 2023 and to decline in 2024
Business Day TV speaks to Chinese consul general in Johannesburg, Tang Zhongdong
Mudiwa Gavaza speaks to Dov Slowatek, CEO and founder of SavvySaver
India is bearing the brunt of the weather phenomenon that's on the rise due to longer dry spells between bouts of torrential rain
Pool B’s peril at the World Cup goes beyond the usual suspects, and the last group stage game against Tonga could be the crucial one for the Boks.
Garmin’s new, second-generation Marq collection of luxury tool watches consists of five timepieces and you'll want to get your hands on one of them
The Standerton regional court has fined Lekwa municipality, which includes the town of Standerton, R70m for contravention of environmental legislation. According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), the municipality was found guilty on seven counts.
NPA spokesperson Monica Nyuswa said the charges relate to failure to comply with conditions in the waste management licence, prohibition of unauthorised disposal of waste, failure to comply with a compliance notice, unlawful water use, causing significant pollution to the environment, unlawful negligent disposition and distribution of raw untreated sewage and failure to comply with directives.
This occurred from 2017 to 2022, when the municipality distributed and disposed of contaminated water in Standerton, which resulted in failure to comply with its licence.
“The municipality also negligently disposed of contaminated waste, which caused pollution to the environment. The municipality impeded the flow of contaminated water within public water channels and roads, they disposed of and distributed raw and untreated sewage into the municipal substations — Stein pump station, Rooikoppen, Johan Street, Muller and Taljaard pump stations. The municipality also failed to comply with directives and compliance notices,” said Nyuswa.
The state and municipality entered into a plea agreement.
“Advocate Thobeka Phungula told the court the offences were serious and affected the rights of citizens, the right to an environment not harmful to their health or wellbeing and to have the environment protected. The offence had a detrimental effect on the ecological systems and the use of natural resources,” Nyuswa said.
The state argued the municipality must ensure service to the community and by committing these offences the municipality failed its community and failed to comply with legislation relating to the protection of the environment.
Nyuswa said Phungula further argued the failure to comply with notices caused the situation to deteriorate and led to essential equipment being damaged and the damage being extended into the Vaal Dam.
In mitigation, the defence argued the municipality took responsibility and was remorseful. Nyuswa said the court took into consideration all factors and fined Lekwa local municipality R70m.
The court ordered that the fine be used to make urgent repairs to affected equipment.
“It further ordered that proof of expenditure and repairs must be submitted to the department of agriculture, rural development, land and environmental affairs. In addition, R500,000 must be paid to the department of water services and the department of agriculture, rural development, land and environmental affairs for liabilities incurred during the investigation,” she said.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Lekwa municipality fined R70m for defying waste disposal laws
The Standerton regional court has fined Lekwa municipality, which includes the town of Standerton, R70m for contravention of environmental legislation. According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), the municipality was found guilty on seven counts.
NPA spokesperson Monica Nyuswa said the charges relate to failure to comply with conditions in the waste management licence, prohibition of unauthorised disposal of waste, failure to comply with a compliance notice, unlawful water use, causing significant pollution to the environment, unlawful negligent disposition and distribution of raw untreated sewage and failure to comply with directives.
This occurred from 2017 to 2022, when the municipality distributed and disposed of contaminated water in Standerton, which resulted in failure to comply with its licence.
“The municipality also negligently disposed of contaminated waste, which caused pollution to the environment. The municipality impeded the flow of contaminated water within public water channels and roads, they disposed of and distributed raw and untreated sewage into the municipal substations — Stein pump station, Rooikoppen, Johan Street, Muller and Taljaard pump stations. The municipality also failed to comply with directives and compliance notices,” said Nyuswa.
The state and municipality entered into a plea agreement.
“Advocate Thobeka Phungula told the court the offences were serious and affected the rights of citizens, the right to an environment not harmful to their health or wellbeing and to have the environment protected. The offence had a detrimental effect on the ecological systems and the use of natural resources,” Nyuswa said.
The state argued the municipality must ensure service to the community and by committing these offences the municipality failed its community and failed to comply with legislation relating to the protection of the environment.
Nyuswa said Phungula further argued the failure to comply with notices caused the situation to deteriorate and led to essential equipment being damaged and the damage being extended into the Vaal Dam.
In mitigation, the defence argued the municipality took responsibility and was remorseful. Nyuswa said the court took into consideration all factors and fined Lekwa local municipality R70m.
The court ordered that the fine be used to make urgent repairs to affected equipment.
“It further ordered that proof of expenditure and repairs must be submitted to the department of agriculture, rural development, land and environmental affairs. In addition, R500,000 must be paid to the department of water services and the department of agriculture, rural development, land and environmental affairs for liabilities incurred during the investigation,” she said.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Lottery commissioner Jodi Scholtz promises to right wrongs
Cross-border swoop nabs helicopters bought in SA with dirty Zambian money
Former health spokesperson in court over graft in Digital Vibes scandal
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.