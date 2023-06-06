National

SA has 66GW renewable energy development pipeline, study shows

BL Premium
06 June 2023 - 18:59 Denene Erasmus

SA already has a pipeline of 66GW of renewable energy projects under development, a new study has shown.

The Renewable Energy Grid Survey launched on Tuesday included responses from 209 companies that are developing, or intend to build, renewable power plants in SA...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.