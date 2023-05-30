National

Government departments underspent almost R16bn in 2022/23

The department of social development was the main contributor after introducing a more stringent income test for social relief of distress grant applicants

BL Premium
30 May 2023 - 15:44 Linda Ensor

The government underspent R15.8bn in the 2022/23 fiscal year — 1.4% of its available budget of R1.1-trillion — with the department of social development the biggest culprit.

Treasury deputy director-general of public finance Mampo Modise said social development’s under-expenditure of R6.4bn, or 2.6% of its budget, was the result of lower-than-expected payments of its R350 monthly Covid-19 social relief of distress grant...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.