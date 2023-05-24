Locally, the Reserve Bank’s monetary policy committee is almost certain to hike rates by at least 50 basis points
History won’t be kind to the right-wing political spectacle unfolding in the UK
MPs also want to see Business Leadership SA CEO Busisiwe Mavuso, a former Eskom board member
The DA’s attempt to invoke the late struggle stalwart Ahmed Kathrada in its fight against proposed employment equity legislation has backfired.
Debt-laden group’s interim CEO Phil Roux says costs will be reduced and the business revamped
Analysts expect Bank to tighten policy 25 basis points to 8%, but financial markets price in a steeper rise
Trade, industry & competition minister Ebrahim Patel says an approach is being finalised
Several officials said the quarter point hike they approved might be the last, according to May minutes
The team have ridden a tidal wave of support to a second consecutive home final
The legendary, multiple Grammy Award-winning singer died after a long illness in Switzerland
The DA is lobbying US legislators to preserve SA’s duty-free access to the world’s biggest economy. This follows SA’s alleged aiding of Russia in its war in Ukraine, which could threaten its access to benefits under the US’s African Growth and Opportunity Act (Agoa). DA leader John Steenhuisen joins Business Day TV to shed some light on how the party is trying to persuade the US that SA should continue benefiting from Agoa.
Or listen to full audio
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: DA’s Steenhuisen lobbies the US to preserve SA’s Agoa access
Business Day TV speaks to DA leader John Steenhuisen
The DA is lobbying US legislators to preserve SA’s duty-free access to the world’s biggest economy. This follows SA’s alleged aiding of Russia in its war in Ukraine, which could threaten its access to benefits under the US’s African Growth and Opportunity Act (Agoa). DA leader John Steenhuisen joins Business Day TV to shed some light on how the party is trying to persuade the US that SA should continue benefiting from Agoa.
Or listen to full audio
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
GRAY MAGUIRE: Brics as China in a sari is no replacement for the Bretton Woods ...
DA makes case for market access as ties with US fray
We put ‘fokol’ on Lady R, Thandi Modise tells MPs
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.