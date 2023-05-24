National

WATCH: DA’s Steenhuisen lobbies the US to preserve SA’s Agoa access

Business Day TV speaks to DA leader John Steenhuisen

24 May 2023 - 20:36
DA leader John Steenhuisen. Picture: WALDO SWIEGERS/BLOOMBERG
DA leader John Steenhuisen. Picture: WALDO SWIEGERS/BLOOMBERG

The DA is lobbying US legislators to preserve SA’s duty-free access to the world’s biggest economy. This follows SA’s alleged aiding of Russia in its war in Ukraine, which could threaten its access to benefits under the US’s African Growth and Opportunity Act (Agoa). DA leader John Steenhuisen joins Business Day TV to shed some light on how the party is trying to persuade the US that SA should continue benefiting from Agoa.

