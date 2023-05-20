World

WATCH: State of global economy, rising prices in focus at G7 Summit

Business Day TV speaks to Business Day's Editor-at-Large, Hilary Joffe

20 May 2023 - 07:43 Business Day TV
Right to left: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, France's President Emmanuel Macron, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, US President Joe Biden, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Italy Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni are pictured at the Group of Seven's Hiroshima summit on May 19 2023. Picture: SUPPLIED
Leaders of the world’ most advanced democracies are meeting in Hiroshima for the 49th G7 Summit. Concerns about the state of the global economy, rising prices and the debt limit crisis in the US are expected to feature on this year's agenda.

Business Day’s Editor-at-Large Hilary Joffe joined Business Day TV from the sidelines of the summit for a preview of the forum.

