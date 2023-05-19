Guests to join the G7 summit — but will Zelensky be there?

The risks to the rand remain heavily on the weaker side as local power issues and geopolitical tensions weigh
After flood plains were restored following a levee breach in Missouri, other regions are looking at similar solutions
It’s still unclear whether Ukraine’s president, who is scheduled to join the summit online on Sunday, will arrive in person in Hiroshima
‘We only need to look at recent electoral trends to show that systematic change is coming’
AstraZeneca is China’s biggest drugmaker and has operated there for 30 years
New report shows 40%-43% of traditional banks surveyed on the continent regard fintechs, challenger bank and telecoms companies entering the market as ‘high threats’
Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Louw Nel, senior political analyst at Oxford Economics
The cyclist came back from retirement to conquer a string of titles
The company is also gauging reception of a special edition Pajero Sport Shogun
Invited guests, including the leadership of the African Union and the G20, will join the G7’s core rich country members in Hiroshima on Saturday, after a day in which the Group of Seven leaders agreed to tighten sanctions on Russia, and to reaffirm their commitment to a world without nuclear weapons.
But it is still unclear whether Ukraine’s president Volodimir Zelensky, who is scheduled to join the summit online on Sunday, will arrive in person in Hiroshima this weekend. Japan’s foreign ministry press secretary Hikariko Ono told journalists at a late night briefing on Friday that Ukraine had made it public on Friday that Zelensky would participate online. “There is nothing more I can add,” she said...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Guests to join the G7 summit — but will Zelensky be there?
It’s still unclear whether Ukraine’s president, who is scheduled to join the summit online on Sunday, will arrive in person in Hiroshima
Invited guests, including the leadership of the African Union and the G20, will join the G7’s core rich country members in Hiroshima on Saturday, after a day in which the Group of Seven leaders agreed to tighten sanctions on Russia, and to reaffirm their commitment to a world without nuclear weapons.
But it is still unclear whether Ukraine’s president Volodimir Zelensky, who is scheduled to join the summit online on Sunday, will arrive in person in Hiroshima this weekend. Japan’s foreign ministry press secretary Hikariko Ono told journalists at a late night briefing on Friday that Ukraine had made it public on Friday that Zelensky would participate online. “There is nothing more I can add,” she said...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.