HILARY JOFFE: SA was never invited to Hiroshima summit

It did not crack an invite the last time Japan was G7 president, nor on several other occasions

19 May 2023 - 05:00 Hilary Joffe

Thursday saw the start of the three-day Group of Seven (G7) leaders’ summit in Hiroshima, Japan. Many South Africans will view it through the lens that SA was supposedly uninvited because of its perceived support for Russia.

As this year’s president, Japan has the right to choose the “outreach” guests, if it wants to invite any to join the seven rich democracies that make up the G7 core...

