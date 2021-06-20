Cape Town accused of ‘treating dogs better than homeless’ as court battle looms
Activist organisation Ndifuna Ukwazi challenges the constitutionality of criminalising bylaws
20 June 2021 - 16:27
“Cape Town treats dogs much better than homeless people.”
This is how Carin Gelderbloem, 51, who has been living on and off Cape Town streets since 2011, describes how homeless people are treated by the city’s law-enforcement officials...
