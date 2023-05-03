Western Cape concerned about high rejection rate of e-visas

Business Day TV talks to Robert Towell from Sasfin Wealth
The poor performance of the home affairs department in the issuing of e-visas is of great concern to Western Cape finance and economic opportunities minister Mireille Wenger, who says this hampers tourism recovery in the country.
She noted Wednesday that according to a presentation made by the department in the National Council of Provinces, 58% (3,697) of rejected e-visas totalling 6,329 were rejected because the date of travel had already passed. “To put it simply, they simply weren’t got to in time,” Wenger said.
“This follows an earlier revelation by the same department that, at that time, only 48.7% of all e-visa applications received had been processed. It was further revealed that of those that had been processed, only 3.2% of the total received had been granted.”
Wenger said e-visas were intended to provide a convenient option for visitors to make their applications online, instead of having to visit a South African mission abroad. 14 countries are eligible for e-visa applications: Cameroon, China, the DRC, Egypt, Ethiopia, Kenya, India, Iran, Mexico, Nigeria, Philippines, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Uganda.
‘Deeply concerning’
“It is deeply concerning that inefficiencies in our e-visa regime continue to add a barrier to our tourism recovery, and our drive to increase connectivity within the African continent and attract more African tourists to our destination. This should be fully enabled by our visa regime, and not restricted, as is currently the case,” Wenger said.
“While the recent commitments from President Cyril Ramaphosa to address the serious issues with the visa system are welcomed, words no longer count. Decisive action is required along with timelines to address the well-known challenges.”
According to another Western Cape DA statement, the department said in a presentation to the provincial standing committee on finance, economic opportunities and tourism Wednesday that it would finalise the implementation of the remote working visa in June of this year, with the state law adviser approval process already under way.
“In the report on visa reform, despite already writing to the president in February, confirms as much, and recommends the implementation of a remote working visa with suitable requirements such as proof of employment, a minimum level of income, and health insurance.
“I am hopeful that home affairs will stick to their commitment, as this will help to boost job creation in our province. It must be noted, however, that such commitments from ANC-led national government departments often aren’t worth all that much.”
The DA says it will make sure that this shortcut to economic growth is implemented as soon as possible, and will use every mechanism available to hold DHA to account should they not live up to their commitment.
In March the department of home affairs granted relief to applicants of long-term visas or waivers who were awaiting outcomes of their applications by extending the blanket concession to December 31. This was due to a backlog in processing waiver and visa applications on foreign nationals. The backlog, which runs into the tens of thousands and extends back to 2016, is due to a lack of personnel in the department and the long processes involved in processing an application.
The department said in March that it only expects to clear the backlog in 15 months’ time.
The total backlog for permanent residence permits in the system amounted to 49,529, with 40,340 of those at end-May 2022 being outstanding for more than eight months. Of these, 3,524 date back to 2016; 5,187 to 2017; 7,303 to 2018; 10,621 to 2019; 2,968 to 2020; three to 2021 (when the world was in the grip of the Covid-19 pandemic) and 10,759 to 2022.
With regard to temporary residence permits, the backlog of applications totals 75,814, with 23,988 having been received within eight weeks by March 1.
ensorl@businesslive.co.za
Western Cape concerned about high rejection rate of e-visas
Over half of e-visa applications are rejected, because they were not processed in time
EDITORIAL: Solutions to skills crisis evade only the government
Home affairs grants relief to visa applicants due to backlog
