SA ‘must ban fossil fuel vehicle sales by 2035 to meet climate goals’

New report covers road and rail transport, as well as aviation and shipping in SA

26 March 2023 - 19:07 Denene Erasmus

If SA is to meet its globally committed climate goals the country will have to ban the sale of new internal combustion (ICE) vehicles by 2035 and shift at least 15% of road traffic to rail.

A new report that focuses on the decarbonisation of SA’s transport sector said more than R300bn will have to be invested to reverse the decline in rail services and to allow a big share of the transport of freight and people to shift from road to rail.  ..

