Rand weakens in line with emerging-market currencies, heading below R18 to the dollar
The Treasury has for years kept a hawkish eye on public spending and must continue doing that.
Government calls immediate end to national state of disaster after less than two months in win for civil society
The opposition party resolves to safeguard the independence of the Reserve Bank
The company expects project to come online in the second half of 2025
The daily liquidity surplus in the monetary system will rise to its long-term target of R100bn
Investors may look to emerging markets to achieve real returns on their investments
Report finds the two largest economies need to industrialise and reform their governance
Three-time champion gets set to make his 30th start in the tournament
Just in time for the 400-year anniversary of the first printing of his (nearly) complete works
At a time when interest rates are already high, there’s some scary writing on the wall that we dare not miss.
The relationship between climate risk and the cost of capital is becoming glaringly evident at sovereign and firm levels. There’s a decision to be made: become climate friendly or say goodbye to affordable (and accessible) borrowing. ..
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
GRACELIN BASKARAN: Financing resilience now will yield high returns for decades
Become climate friendly right away or say goodbye to affordable and accessible borrowing
At a time when interest rates are already high, there’s some scary writing on the wall that we dare not miss.
The relationship between climate risk and the cost of capital is becoming glaringly evident at sovereign and firm levels. There’s a decision to be made: become climate friendly or say goodbye to affordable (and accessible) borrowing. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.