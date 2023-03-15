National

Mpumalanga gets R300m just energy transition boost

Five-year project, dubbed Just SA, includes green energy skills training for coal workers and youth in the province

15 March 2023 - 14:56 Denene Erasmus

Coal workers in Mpumalanga, home to most of SA’s coal-fired power plants, are among the beneficiaries of a new just energy transition programme that will receive €15m (about R293m) through the Germany-based International Climate Initiative.

Dubbed the Just Transition to a Decarbonised Economy in SA (Just SA), the project is an initiative of the German Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action...

