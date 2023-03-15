Many of the ingredients are there for sentiment to recover but only time will tell if this lasts, one analyst says
One of the greatest challenges is that we cannot always simply put ‘planet’ before ‘people’
Five-year project, dubbed Just SA, includes green energy skills training for coal workers and youth in the province
Business Day TV speaks to Sisanda Mbolekwa, political reporter of the Sunday Times
The mobile operator’s device insurance book has just over 400,000 policies with annual gross written premiums of almost R400m
WATCH: Joburg Revenue Flow At Risk Amid Flight From Eskom Power Cuts
SA’s economic decline requires thinking differently and prioritising alternative options to aid a recovery
Supporters clash with police at former prime minister’s home, close to where PSL tournament is under way
Coach Rhulani Mokwena has so many top players available that he can shuffle his Sundowns pack without weakening the squad he takes to Khartoum.
Thje model marks the first application of Lexus’ e-Axles — compact motor units that work in conjunction with new DIRECT4 all-wheel drive electronic torque controll
Coal workers in Mpumalanga, home to most of SA’s coal-fired power plants, are among the beneficiaries of a new just energy transition programme that will receive €15m (about R293m) through the Germany-based International Climate Initiative.
Dubbed the Just Transition to a Decarbonised Economy in SA (Just SA), the project is an initiative of the German Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action...
Mpumalanga gets R300m just energy transition boost
