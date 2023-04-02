Business

Rate hike was the right move, say economists

MPC decision driven by ‘global and domestic vulnerabilities’

BL Premium
02 April 2023 - 08:26

The surprise 50 basis point (bp) hike in the repo rate this week was the right call, most economists said, while conceding their forecasts for a 25bp hike were way off the mark. 

Efficient Group economist Dawie Roodt said the higher rates went, the more room the central bank had to keep inflation in check...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.