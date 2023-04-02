How the mega-rich are preparing for a new post-Covid world elsewhere.
There is palpable dissatisfaction with the ANC in business circles, with some players tempted by the idea of a war chest to guarantee the party is replaced, writes Sam Mkokeli.
Mikateko Mtsetweni is the tax manager at engineering technology company ABB
The surprise 50 basis point (bp) hike in the repo rate this week was the right call, most economists said, while conceding their forecasts for a 25bp hike were way off the mark.
Efficient Group economist Dawie Roodt said the higher rates went, the more room the central bank had to keep inflation in check...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Rate hike was the right move, say economists
MPC decision driven by ‘global and domestic vulnerabilities’
The surprise 50 basis point (bp) hike in the repo rate this week was the right call, most economists said, while conceding their forecasts for a 25bp hike were way off the mark.
Efficient Group economist Dawie Roodt said the higher rates went, the more room the central bank had to keep inflation in check...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.