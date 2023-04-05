National

Jagersfontein tailings dam collapse due to poor engineering practice

Study using publicly available images found erosion on parts of the dam walls and asymmetric dumping of waste

05 April 2023 - 19:02 Katharine Child

Analysis by two Wits University academics using publicly available satellite images indicates the Jagersfontein mine tailings dam deviated from best engineering practice — and shows how much surveillance and research can be conducted with open data. 

In the study published in the journal Scientific Reports on Wednesday, Dr Luis Alberto Torres-Cruz, a senior lecturer at the Wits school of civil and environmental engineering, and master's student Christopher O'Donovan analysed the likely cause of the dam’s collapse...

