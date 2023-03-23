Features

Uncovering South Africa’s R450bn hidden gold mine

Stellenbosch geometallurgist Steve Chingwaru believes there’s 420t of ‘invisible gold’ in tailings dumps on the Witwatersrand. If so, it could be the world’s largest invisible gold resource

23 March 2023 - 05:00 Dave Chambers

Steve Chingwaru’s grandfather made his fortune in the 1950s when he started mining a lithium deposit he’d discovered in the hills of what was then Southern Rhodesia.

Seventy years later, Chingwaru believes he has found another mineral fortune, this one worth as much as R450bn and hiding in plain sight in the gold mine dumps that stud the Witwatersrand...

