PetroSA aims to expand interests in aviation fuel supply market

The state-owned company has stepped into the gap left by BP Southern Africa

26 March 2023 - 16:05 Linda Ensor

State-owned gas-to-liquid fuel company PetroSA is stepping into the gap left by the exit of BP Southern Africa from the supply of jet fuel to SA airports.

The company, which made a loss of R1bn in its 2021/2022 financial year, has also stepped in as a supplier of diesel to Eskom as the utility increasingly relies on the fuel to power its open-cycle gas turbines to limit load-shedding. Eskom spent about R18bn on diesel by end-January in this financial year. Supplying diesel has contributed to PetroSA doubling its revenue in 2023...

