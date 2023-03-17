South Africans have right not to protest, DA says regarding EFF threat

Credit Suisse's CEO said on Friday the bank was working hard to stem customer outflows
In New York it’s as easy to buy an ounce of pot as it is a slice of pizza.
DA MP Jan de Villiers says an EFF warning to businesses to close their doors demonstrates the EFF’s complete disregard for the rule of law
Business Day TV spoke to minister of electricity Kgosientsho Ramokgopa
The sectional title developer expects its revenue and gross profit margin to improve in its 2023 annual results
Results of the survey are one of many factors that the MPC uses to decide on the interest rate
There is no shortage of solutions or ideas, but there is a lack of consensus between government and business on what needs to be done
The Diia app is used for everything from domestic identification services to tracking Russian soldiers
For up to 55 hours, about 40 athletes will run the length of a one-mile long (1.6km) former railway tunnel in the UK 200 times, in the dark
Named after an iconic highway, the arthouse studio was the biggest winner at the Oscars
DA MP Jan de Villiers has warned that the EFF’s planned protest on Monday will cause great harm to small businesses.
The EFF is calling for the resignation of President Cyril Ramaphosa and an end to load-shedding, among other things. It warned businesses countrywide to close their doors or risk looting.
De Villiers said the warning for businesses to close their doors was a “clear demonstration of the party’s complete disregard for the rule of law and their willingness to resort to violent means to achieve their objectives”.
“This kind of behaviour is not only deeply concerning but also completely unacceptable in a democratic society,” he said.
De Villiers said with the “devastating impact of the [July] 2021 riots fresh in our minds” the EFF’s actions during the protest could risk a repeat of the chaos.
“Their actions are not only a threat to public safety and the rule of law but also to the livelihoods of countless individuals. The cost of ensuing potential unrest is immeasurable, as seen in the R70bn loss suffered by small businesses in eThekwini alone during the 2021 riots,” he said.
De Villiers said people had the right to protest, but they also had the right not to protest, not to associate with the protesting organisation and to go to school, to work and to operate a business.
“The EFF claims to represent the interests of the people, yet their call for a nationwide shutdown threatens to cripple the backbone of the economy, the small business sector. The cost of such an action would be catastrophic.
“It is essential our government is fully equipped to handle the protests and protect the rights and freedoms of small business owners. The EFF’s recklessness demonstrate a blatant disregard for the wellbeing of South Africans and the stability of our economy,” said De Villiers
According to a presidency report, the 2021 riots left 354 people dead and more than R50bn lost to the economy.
“Approximately R50bn was wiped off the economy. The image of SA as a stable country was marred. Doubt set in about the sustainability of our nation-building project,” read the report.
The attack on the economic infrastructure of the country resulted in the “most expensive riots in our history”, according to the SA Special Risk Insurance Association (Sasria).
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
South Africans have right not to protest, DA says regarding EFF threat
DA MP Jan de Villiers says an EFF warning to businesses to close their doors demonstrates the EFF’s complete disregard for the rule of law
DA MP Jan de Villiers has warned that the EFF’s planned protest on Monday will cause great harm to small businesses.
The EFF is calling for the resignation of President Cyril Ramaphosa and an end to load-shedding, among other things. It warned businesses countrywide to close their doors or risk looting.
De Villiers said the warning for businesses to close their doors was a “clear demonstration of the party’s complete disregard for the rule of law and their willingness to resort to violent means to achieve their objectives”.
“This kind of behaviour is not only deeply concerning but also completely unacceptable in a democratic society,” he said.
De Villiers said with the “devastating impact of the [July] 2021 riots fresh in our minds” the EFF’s actions during the protest could risk a repeat of the chaos.
“Their actions are not only a threat to public safety and the rule of law but also to the livelihoods of countless individuals. The cost of ensuing potential unrest is immeasurable, as seen in the R70bn loss suffered by small businesses in eThekwini alone during the 2021 riots,” he said.
De Villiers said people had the right to protest, but they also had the right not to protest, not to associate with the protesting organisation and to go to school, to work and to operate a business.
“The EFF claims to represent the interests of the people, yet their call for a nationwide shutdown threatens to cripple the backbone of the economy, the small business sector. The cost of such an action would be catastrophic.
“It is essential our government is fully equipped to handle the protests and protect the rights and freedoms of small business owners. The EFF’s recklessness demonstrate a blatant disregard for the wellbeing of South Africans and the stability of our economy,” said De Villiers
According to a presidency report, the 2021 riots left 354 people dead and more than R50bn lost to the economy.
“Approximately R50bn was wiped off the economy. The image of SA as a stable country was marred. Doubt set in about the sustainability of our nation-building project,” read the report.
The attack on the economic infrastructure of the country resulted in the “most expensive riots in our history”, according to the SA Special Risk Insurance Association (Sasria).
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Ramaphosa warns EFF anarchy will not be tolerated
No key infrastructure off limits in shutdown, Julius Malema warns
There will be no national shutdown in Cape Town, mayor says
EDITORIAL: Law, order and leadership in crisis
If people are not at work on Monday, it’s not due to EFF’s call, minister says
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.